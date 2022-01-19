SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

US Army offering largest recruitment bonus ever for new recruits

By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Army is offering its largest bonus ever for some new recruits, up to $50,000.

“We still want people that want to serve their country, that want to do it just because,” Charleston Recruiting Company Commander Capt. Anton Baker said. “The incentives are just icing on the cake.”

The U.S. Army is giving up to $50,000 to qualified individuals who sign on for a six-year active-duty enlistment. It’s a combination of incentives that would get a recruit to the fifty thousand dollar maximum. The total incentive package is based on the selected career field, qualifications, length of an enlistment contract and the ship date for training.

Before now, enlistment incentives for full-time soldiers could not exceed $40,000.

Aside from the career-based bonuses, there are “quick-ship” bonuses for those ready to go to basic training within 90 days. Those range from $2,000 to $9,000. In addition, you could get more incentives for signing up for Airborne or Ranger schools and for having foreign language skills.

Capt. Baker said “recruiting hasn’t been doing so well” during the pandemic. He says because of the Army’s vaccine mandates and mask-wearing, they’re doing what they can to keep you safe.

“The pandemic has basically set the conditions where people are scared, you know to go out for opportunities because they want to be safe,” Baker said.

In addition to the pay incentives, the Army is also offering recruits more say in their duty station, as well as shorter enlistment. For example, one option is two years active duty, followed by two years in the reserves.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Clinton D. Proctor, a 57-year-old male from...
Coroner’s Office says one person is dead after Amtrak train vs. vehicle crash
The Charleston Fire Department responded Saturday afternoon to a deadly fire on Athens Court.
Coroner identifies elderly victim of deadly Charleston house fire
Mount Pleasant Police said a total of 16 people have been arrested on various charges in...
Police announce 16 arrests in ‘Operation X-Posed,’ targeting child exploitation
Source: Pickens Police Dept. via Facebook
SC police arrest ‘Elsa’ during winter storm, warn ‘accomplice’ still at large
The Carnival Sunshine arrived in Charleston Harbor early Monday morning, marking the end of the...
Carnival Sunshine returns from cruise, set to depart Monday afternoon

Latest News

The activist and modern civil rights leader of the Lowcountry died on Martin Luther King Day.
“A huge loss,” Friends remember Lowcountry civil rights leader
North Charleston Police Spokesman Harve Jacobs says officers responded to a vehicle break-in...
SLED confirms ID of man killed in officer-involved shooting
Michael Lesser was arrested and charged with Public Disorderly Conduct and Fail to Stop for...
Man out on bond after reportedly threatening people with a machete
Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Rick Carson says deputies were informed by the...
Dorchester Co. Deputies respond to shots fired in Summerville