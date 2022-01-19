Wando Mount Pleasant Library temporarily adjusting hours

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston County Public Library say staffing concerns are causing a branch to adjust its operating hours.

The Wando Mount Pleasant Library branch is adjusting its operating hours through Saturday.

The temporary operating hours begin on Wednesday and are as follows:

Wednesday - Open 9 a.m. - noon, closed noon-2 p.m., open 2 - 6 p.m.

Thursday - 2 - 6 p.m.

Friday - 2 - 6 p.m.

Saturday - 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Library officials say the hours are temporary and subject to change.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.