Group: ‘The family just wants answers’ in N. Charleston officer-involved shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The group Stand as One is holding a news conference Wednesday on an officer-involved shooting in North Charleston that left one person dead.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said Junnie Williams, 35, died in the incident.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning, according to North Charleston Police.

“What I care about is at what point in time did these officers decide that it was okay to pull their firearms?” Stand as One President Justin Hunt said at the news conference. “Did he pull out a firearm? Did he point a firearm? Did he shoot at an officer? I’m here to tell you publicly there is a reason that they’re not answering these questions.”

Hunt said he believes the North Charleston Police Department called in the State Law Enforcement Division to investigate the shooting to avoid answering questions.

“They don’t need to insult our intelligence. There’s a reason and there’s a reason that they’re deferring it to SLED,” Hunt said. “We’re not asking North Charleston Police Department whether things were right or wrong. We’re not asking them whether it was the suspect or not. We want transparency.”

However, SLED is usually called in to investigate shootings that involve law enforcement officers.

Community activist Pastor Thomas Dixon said Williams’ family has been deprived of information since 4 a.m. Sunday.

“This is Wednesday now at 4:30 p.m. in the afternoon. Makes no sense,” he said. “But that’s par for the course. Law enforcement agencies have been doing this for years, especially when it comes to this thing about SLED.”

Dixon said he cannot find any law that says a law enforcement agency cannot speak during a SLED investigation into their officers.

“I really wish they would start treating us like human beings. What I mean by that is, you know, they don’t think that people have families, loved ones,” Hunt said. “The family just wants answers.”

The Rev. Jack Lewis Jr. with the North Charleston NAACP called on the African American community of Charleston County to “rise up” and let North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess and Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson and SLED that enough is enough.

“It’s time for us to have transparency from the city of North Charleston, from SLED and from the mayor,” Lewis said. “Enough is enough.”

Hunt complained that law enforcement agencies want to instill a sense of trust with the Black community, yet won’t provide transparency in such incidents.

“I won’t back the blue until the blue backs the Black,” Hunt said.

Police identify officers involved in deadly shooting

North Charleston Police released the names of the officers involved in the deadly shooting late Wednesday afternoon. The officers are PFC Juan Estrada, who has served the department since 2017; and PTL Justin Whittaker, who has served since 2020, according to police spokesman Harve Jacobs.

PFC Juan Estrada, who has served the department since 2017; and PTL Justin Whittaker, who has served since 2020, were the officers involved in the fatal shooting, North Charleston Police said Wednesday. (North Charleston Police)

Police said officers responded to a vehicle break-in around 4 a.m. Sunday off of Crossroads Drive.

Jacobs says officers spotted a person fitting the description of the person who broke into the vehicle. Police say that person ran away and during a struggle as an officer attempted to apprehend him, the person was fatally shot.

Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said he died at Trident Medical Center Sunday at 4:56 a.m. from gunshot wounds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.