Working Wednesdays: SafeRack in Andrews is hiring for several positions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A company that designs and installs safety systems is looking to fill several types of positions. The SafeRack headquarters and manufacturing facility is located in Andrews in Georgetown County. Other locations include Sumter, and West Chester, OH. The parent company is SixAxis.

It creates and installs loading platforms, stairs, ladders and other safety support systems to keep employees safe and productive.

Current positions include welders, machine operators, material handlers, assemblers, IT Help Desk, Environmental Health & Safety Coordinator and many others. To apply, click the link.

