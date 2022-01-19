SC Lottery
Working Wednesdays: SafeRack in Andrews is hiring for several positions

Current positions include welders, machine operators, material handlers, assemblers, IT Help Desk, Environmental Health & Safety Coordinator and many others.(SafeRack)
By Ann McGill
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A company that designs and installs safety systems is looking to fill several types of positions. The SafeRack headquarters and manufacturing facility is located in Andrews in Georgetown County. Other locations include Sumter, and West Chester, OH. The parent company is SixAxis.

It creates and installs loading platforms, stairs, ladders and other safety support systems to keep employees safe and productive.

Current positions include welders, machine operators, material handlers, assemblers, IT Help Desk, Environmental Health & Safety Coordinator and many others. To apply, click the link.

Watch “Working Wednesdays” live at 1 p.m. every Wednesday on Live5+, the streaming app, available for free on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. After the live event is over, you can also find the recording and stream earlier editions of “Working Wednesdays” for free anytime on Live5+!

Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if it’s a company you might want to work for.

Once the livestream is finished, it will be shared right here at Live5News.com and on Live 5 Facebook.

If your business would like to share job information through this format, send an email to amcgill@live5news.com and be sure to put ‘Working Wednesdays’ in the subject line.

