15th quake reported in Midlands since December

A small earthquake hit in the Midlands Wednesday night in the same general area where 14 others...
A small earthquake hit in the Midlands Wednesday night in the same general area where 14 others were recorded over the past month.(AP)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A small earthquake hit in the Midlands Wednesday night in the same general area where 14 others were recorded over the past month.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division said the quake, which measured a magnitude 1.6, occurred near the Kershaw County community of Elgin at 8:08 p.m.

Thirteen quakes have been recorded in Kershaw County, most near the Elgin community, since Dec 27.

A 14th quake recorded last week struck across the Richland County border near Fort Jackson.

