5 vehicle crash closes two left lanes on I-526W near Don Holt Bridge

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says two left lanes are blocked on I-526 westbound near the Don Holt Bridge.

Officials say five vehicles are involved in the crash and minor injuries have been reported.

Crews from the North Charleston Fire Department, Charleston Fire Department, North Charleston Police Department and Mount Pleasant Fire Department are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

