Ban on drivers holding cellphones heads to SC Senate floor

A bill that would make it illegal for drivers to hold a cellphone in their hands in South...
A bill that would make it illegal for drivers to hold a cellphone in their hands in South Carolina is heading to the Senate floor.(WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A bill that would make it illegal for drivers to hold a cellphone in their hands in South Carolina is heading to the Senate floor.

The proposal passed the Senate Transportation Committee on Wednesday.

The bill requires anyone using a cellphone while driving to use hands-free features, like Bluetooth or speakerphone.

The fine for a first offense would be $100 and any subsequent convictions would be $300 fines and two points on driver’s licenses.

The proposal is similar to a hands-free cellphone law currently on the books in Georgia.

Similar proposals have failed for several years in the South Carolina House.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

