Chavez leads Charleston Southern over High Point 70-66
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. -- — Tahlik Chavez had 17 points as Charleston Southern ended its seven-game losing streak, narrowly beating High Point 70-66 on Wednesday night.
Deontaye Buskey had 14 points for Charleston Southern (4-13, 1-4 Big South Conference). Claudell Harris Jr. added 13 points. Taje’ Kelly had 12 points and eight rebounds.
John-Michael Wright scored a career-high 34 points for the Panthers (7-10, 1-2). Zach Austin added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Jaden House had 11 points.
