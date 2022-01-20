SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

The Citadel Announces 2022 Football Schedule

The Citadel Football
The Citadel Football(Live 5 News)
By The Citadel Athletics
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel announced its 2022 football schedule on Tuesday. The 11-game schedule includes five home games inside Johnson Hagood Stadium.

The Bulldogs open the season on the road as they travel to face Campbell on Sept. 3.

The home opener happens the following week as the Bulldogs welcome ETSU on Sept. 10. The Citadel plays it second-straight Southern Conference game on Sept. 17 when it travels to Mercer.

Following a bye week, the Bulldogs travel to face Appalachian State on Oct. 1.

The Bulldogs welcome Furman for Parents’ Weekend on Oct. 8. Following road games at Wofford (Oct. 15) and Western Carolina (Oct. 22), The Citadel closes out the month at home against Samford on Oct. 29.

The game against Samford is the first of three-straight games inside Hagood Stadium. The Bulldogs welcome Chattanooga for Homecoming on Nov. 5, before playing their final home game on Nov. 12 against Virginia University of Lynchburg.

The regular season concludes on Nov. 19 at VMI for the Military Classic of the South.

Information regarding tickets for 2022 season will be released later this week.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police Spokesman Harve Jacobs says officers responded to a vehicle break-in...
SLED confirms ID of man killed in officer-involved shooting
Mount Pleasant Police said a total of 16 people have been arrested on various charges in...
Police announce 16 arrests in ‘Operation X-Posed,’ targeting child exploitation
A Walgreens store located at 1115 Old Town Rd. in Charleston failed to comply with federal...
US Dept. of Labor: Charleston Walgreens employed 12-year-old worker
Crews responded to the Hawthorne Suites on Northwoods Boulevard at approximately 5:52 a.m.
Crews battle early-morning fire at N. Charleston hotel
Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office say an 83-year-old woman reported missing...
Elderly woman reported missing from Berkeley County found safe

Latest News

Charleston Southern broke their 7 game losing streak with a victory over High Point on Wednesday
Chavez leads Charleston Southern over High Point 70-66
The Citadel Basketball
Klesmit leads Wofford over The Citadel 89-77
10th ranked Ons Jabeur and 7th ranked Anett Kontaveit sign up for the Credit One Charleston Open
Two additional top 10 players enter Credit One Charleston Open field
South Carolina dropped to 1-4 in the SEC with a loss at Arkansas on Tuesday
Arkansas jumps out early in 2nd, beats South Carolina 75-59