The Citadel Announces 2022 Football Schedule

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel announced its 2022 football schedule on Tuesday. The 11-game schedule includes five home games inside Johnson Hagood Stadium.

The Bulldogs open the season on the road as they travel to face Campbell on Sept. 3.

The home opener happens the following week as the Bulldogs welcome ETSU on Sept. 10. The Citadel plays it second-straight Southern Conference game on Sept. 17 when it travels to Mercer.

Following a bye week, the Bulldogs travel to face Appalachian State on Oct. 1.

The Bulldogs welcome Furman for Parents’ Weekend on Oct. 8. Following road games at Wofford (Oct. 15) and Western Carolina (Oct. 22), The Citadel closes out the month at home against Samford on Oct. 29.

The game against Samford is the first of three-straight games inside Hagood Stadium. The Bulldogs welcome Chattanooga for Homecoming on Nov. 5, before playing their final home game on Nov. 12 against Virginia University of Lynchburg.

The regular season concludes on Nov. 19 at VMI for the Military Classic of the South.

Information regarding tickets for 2022 season will be released later this week.

