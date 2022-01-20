CSU Softball signs Elia Ikonomidis through the Friends of Jaclyn Foundation

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Charleston Southern softball program completed a special Signing Day ceremony in honor of Elia Ikonomidis, a six-year old child, Saturday as part of a community service outreach project with the Friends of Jaclyn Foundation.

Ikonomidis has been diagnosed with B-cell Acute Lympohblastic Leukemia since she was two-years old. Since that time, she has entered remission after her last treatment five months ago. It will be another five years in remission before she is considered cured.

She has undergone two-to-three years of relentless treatment to significantly reduce the risk of relapse. Over that time, she endured several forms of chemotherapy, steroids, body punctures, blood product transfusions and biopsies.

To help celebrate her no longer receiving treatment, the CSU softball program has signed her to join them during the 2022 season and beyond. Elia and her family joined the Buccaneers Saturday for a signing ceremony in the team locker room with her, her parents and brother all receiving official Charleston Southern clothing and team gear.

Elia has been invited back to games this spring to participate in such activities as bat girl and to throw out the first pitch. And she displayed her arm with a strong toss of a ball back and forth with some of the Bucs players on the outfield grass Saturday!

