DD2 to hold public meetings Thursday on superintendent search

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The search is on for a new Dorchester District Two superintendent, and the school board is asking for community input at two public meetings Thursday.

The two meetings are at 6 p.m. – one at Fort Dorchester High School and the other Summers Corner Performing Arts Center.

Last Friday, the district announced that the board has retained the South Carolina School Boards Association to assist in the search and invited the community to be a part of the process through a survey and meetings.

This comes after current Superintendent Joseph Pye announced his retirement in November. He will be retiring at the end of the current school year.

Gail Hughes with the DD2 school board gave Live 5 News this statement ahead of tonight’s meetings:

“This partnership with the community and our families is what makes Dorchester School District Two unique. We unite together with the common purpose of offering the best educational experience that will prepare our students for the 21st-century workforce. We are Team DDTwo.”

The school district also released this statement:

Public access to the 6:00 p.m. community meetings will be live-streamed and a recording will be posted on the district website at https://www.ddtwo.org/live. Limited seating will be available in accordance with social distancing guidelines.

If you can’t make either meeting Thursday night, the survey can be found here. The deadline to respond is Jan. 30.

