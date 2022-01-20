SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

DD2 to hold public meetings Thursday on superintendent search

Current superintendent Joseph Pye is retiring after more than 50 years in education.
Current superintendent Joseph Pye is retiring after more than 50 years in education.(Live 5)
By Cameron Bopp
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:33 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The search is on for a new Dorchester District Two superintendent, and the school board is asking for community input at two public meetings Thursday.

The two meetings are at 6 p.m. – one at Fort Dorchester High School and the other Summers Corner Performing Arts Center.

Last Friday, the district announced that the board has retained the South Carolina School Boards Association to assist in the search and invited the community to be a part of the process through a survey and meetings.

This comes after current Superintendent Joseph Pye announced his retirement in November. He will be retiring at the end of the current school year.

Gail Hughes with the DD2 school board gave Live 5 News this statement ahead of tonight’s meetings:

“This partnership with the community and our families is what makes Dorchester School District Two unique. We unite together with the common purpose of offering the best educational experience that will prepare our students for the 21st-century workforce. We are Team DDTwo.”

The school district also released this statement:

Public access to the 6:00 p.m. community meetings will be live-streamed and a recording will be posted on the district website at https://www.ddtwo.org/live. Limited seating will be available in accordance with social distancing guidelines.

If you can’t make either meeting Thursday night, the survey can be found here. The deadline to respond is Jan. 30.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Walgreens store located at 1115 Old Town Rd. in Charleston failed to comply with federal...
US Dept. of Labor: Charleston Walgreens employed 12-year-old worker
Justin Hunt, president of Stand as One, led Wednesday's news conference to demand transparency...
N. Charleston Police ID officers involved in deadly shooting as family demands transparency
The watch is in effect from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning for most of the...
FIRST ALERT: Winter storm watch to take effect for Lowcountry
David Earl Ammons II, 38, is charged with second-degree burglary, safecracking and using a...
Deputies arrest man in bombing of Edisto Island ATM
Ma’Laysia Robinson-Williams , 17, was last seen in the area of Line Street on Jan. 4, police say.
Charleston Police search for teenager missing since Jan. 4

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Funeral arrangements announced for Lowcountry civil rights activist Abe Jenkins
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Mayor Tecklenburg highlights priorities at U.S. mayor's conference
Leaders across South Carolina and in the nation's capital are remembering Lowcountry civil...
Funeral arrangements announced for Lowcountry civil rights activist Abe Jenkins
Ma’Laysia Robinson-Williams , 17, was last seen in the area of Line Street on Jan. 4, police say.
Charleston Police search for teenager missing since Jan. 4