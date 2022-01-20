SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Doomsday Clock stays at 100 seconds to midnight

The Doomsday was set on Thursday at 100 seconds until midnight, the same time it has been since...
The Doomsday was set on Thursday at 100 seconds until midnight, the same time it has been since 2020.(Source: BULLETIN OF THE ATOMIC SCIENTISTS/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Happy birthday to the Doomsday Clock.

The world’s gauge to global destruction has been ticking for exactly 75 years.

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists created the clock in 1947 to spark conversations about threats to humanity.

Thursday, it was set at 100 seconds until midnight, the same time it has been since 2020.

It’s the closest the clock has put the world to apocalypse in its history.

“In 2019 we called it the new abnormal, and it has unfortunately persisted,” Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists said in a news release.

The group cited tensions between U.S. and its rivals Russia and China, nuclear weapons, the rise of hypersonic weaponry, climate change, the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and misinformation as reasons for its concerns.

It urged leaders to come together to quickly address the many critical issues, and it urged people around the world to demand change.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

A Walgreens store located at 1115 Old Town Rd. in Charleston failed to comply with federal...
US Dept. of Labor: Charleston Walgreens employed 12-year-old worker
The latest winter storm watches and advisories.
FIRST ALERT: Winter storm watch to take effect for Lowcountry
Justin Hunt, president of Stand as One, led Wednesday's news conference to demand transparency...
N. Charleston Police ID officers involved in deadly shooting as family demands transparency
The Charleston Police Department says a 17-year-old girl who was last seen more than two weeks...
Charleston Police locate teenager missing since Jan. 4
David Earl Ammons II, 38, is charged with second-degree burglary, safecracking and using a...
Deputies arrest man in bombing of Edisto Island ATM

Latest News

FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is photographed in her office on Tuesday,...
Georgia DA asks for special grand jury in election probe
Here’s a look at a CT image of a COVID patient who has been vaccinated on the left and...
Images show effects of lung damage among unvaccinated people
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Jury selection begins in federal trial over Floyd’s killing
According to a new study, no amount of alcohol is beneficial for heart health.
No alcohol is good for heart health, new report finds
Amazon is opening a physical clothing store in California.
Take a look at an Amazon clothing store