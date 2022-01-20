SC Lottery
Dr. Fauci hopeful level of COVID ‘control’ is on the horizon

President Biden’s Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Fauci, calls the pandemic a “moving target.”
By Peter Zampa
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As the Biden Administration reaches its one-year anniversary Thursday, it marks one year of handling the coronavirus pandemic. In a press conference Wednesday, the president said the current state of the pandemic is not a new normal, but a job not yet finished.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau asked Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease and President Joe Biden’s Chief Medical Advisor how to finish the job.

“Control at a level that the infection is low enough in our community that although it is not absent it is not disrupting our society,” said Dr. Fauci.

Fauci said it is unlikely we will completely eradicate the virus, but he said an increase in vaccinations and lower case numbers can bring some normalcy. The ultra-infectious omicron variant exposed testing shortages, a lack of therapeutics, and not enough high-quality masks in the U.S, raising concerns as to how prepared the nation will be for future variants.

“This is a moving target and a very formidable moving target. We’re continuing to push the envelope to get even better vaccines. There will be tests available online delivered to your home,” said Dr. Fauci.

And more widely available therapeutics, Fauci hopes. He said it is a good sign the omicron variant is already peaking in certain parts of the country. But Fauci still stressed the need for vaccinating and boosting to bring the country to a level where controlling the virus is possible.

“You want to get the level of infection such that it doesn’t so negatively impact our daily lives,” said Fauci.

Fauci acknowledged another key part of ending the pandemic: vaccinating other parts of the world where variants keep popping up. He said the U.S is doing its part in donating vaccines but said there is more to be done.

