FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm to bring icy mess to parts of the Lowcountry!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester and Colleton counties from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Georgetown and Williamsburg counties from Friday morning through Saturday morning. All is quiet for now across the Lowcountry with temperatures set to climb into the 60s, even 70° in some spots, this afternoon. Clouds will increase today ahead of a cold front with showers possible late in the day. Showers will continue Thursday night with temperatures falling behind the front into the 30s by Friday morning. Most areas will stay above freezing during the daytime hours Friday but may start to near 32° from north to south late in the afternoon and into the evening. As the temperature drops to 32°, light freezing rain is a possibility with light icing a possibility on elevated surfaces(like trees, cars). As the sun sets Friday evening, more areas will begin to drop to, or below, 32° allowing for more areas to switchover to light freezing rain. Light freezing rain, or rain, will be possible Friday night through early Saturday morning before tapering off. There may be a few icy patches roads but the biggest concern are the bridges and overpasses which will see the potential for icing first. Thankfully, the amount of freezing rain is expected to remain light so no significant icing is likely at this time. Because of the potential for freezing rain in the Lowcountry, Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days. Make sure you download the LIVE 5 FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP for continuous updates!

TODAY: Increasing Clouds. Showers Late. High 68.

FRIDAY: Rain Changing to Freezing Rain. High 39.

SATURDAY: Ice Early. Clouds to Sunshine. High 41.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 48.

MONDAY: Sunny Sky. High 52.

