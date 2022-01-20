SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Flag production company expanding operations in Charleston County

A North Charleston-based flag production company announced it would expand operations in...
A North Charleston-based flag production company announced it would expand operations in Charleston County Thursday.(AP)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston-based flag production company announced it would expand operations in Charleston County Thursday.

Allegiance Flag Supply said it will invest $1.2 million in an expansion that will consolidate its operations to include a self-sustainable sew shop and distribution center.

Officials say the expansion will create an additional 25 jobs at the company.

The flag company, located at 4213 Scott Street in North Charleston, says it utilizes American-sourced materials and seamstresses in its production.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Walgreens store located at 1115 Old Town Rd. in Charleston failed to comply with federal...
US Dept. of Labor: Charleston Walgreens employed 12-year-old worker
The latest winter storm watches and advisories.
FIRST ALERT: Winter storm watch to take effect for Lowcountry
Justin Hunt, president of Stand as One, led Wednesday's news conference to demand transparency...
N. Charleston Police ID officers involved in deadly shooting as family demands transparency
David Earl Ammons II, 38, is charged with second-degree burglary, safecracking and using a...
Deputies arrest man in bombing of Edisto Island ATM
The Charleston Police Department says a 17-year-old girl who was last seen more than two weeks...
Charleston Police locate teenager missing since Jan. 4

Latest News

Multiple school districts in the Lowcountry are moving to virtual learning ahead of Friday's...
THE LIST: Schools moving to virtual learning Friday due to winter weather
The North Charleston Fire Department says two left lanes are blocked on I-526 westbound near...
5 vehicle crash closes two left lanes on I-526W near Don Holt Bridge
Current superintendent Joseph Pye is retiring after more than 50 years in education.
DD2 to hold public meetings Thursday on superintendent search
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: DD2 to hold public meetings Thursday on superintendent search