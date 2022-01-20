Flag production company expanding operations in Charleston County

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston-based flag production company announced it would expand operations in Charleston County Thursday.

Allegiance Flag Supply said it will invest $1.2 million in an expansion that will consolidate its operations to include a self-sustainable sew shop and distribution center.

Officials say the expansion will create an additional 25 jobs at the company.

The flag company, located at 4213 Scott Street in North Charleston, says it utilizes American-sourced materials and seamstresses in its production.

