Klesmit leads Wofford over The Citadel 89-77

The Citadel Basketball
The Citadel Basketball(Live 5 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Max Klesmit tied a career high with 27 points, B.J. Mack added 25 points and Wofford topped The Citadel 89-77 on Wednesday night.

Isaiah Bigelow had 15 points and 14 rebounds for Wofford (12-7, 4-3 Southern Conference).

Hayden Brown and Rudy Fitzgibbons III each had 18 points for the Bulldogs (7-10, 1-5). Stephen Clark had 12 points and five assists.

