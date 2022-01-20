SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

THE LIST: Schools moving to virtual learning Friday due to winter weather

Multiple school districts in the Lowcountry are moving to virtual learning ahead of Friday's...
Multiple school districts in the Lowcountry are moving to virtual learning ahead of Friday's winter weather threat.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple school districts are moving virtual on Friday due to inclement weather.

School districts in the Lowcountry that will move to eLearning days are as follows:

  • Charleston County School District - Friday is an eLearning day for students. District officials say extracurricular and afterschool programs are canceled for Friday and Saturday.
  • Berkeley County School District - Students will have an eLearning day on Friday and all before and after school activities are canceled. In addition, district officials say athletics and extracurricular activities are canceled on Saturday and Sunday.
  • Dorchester District Two - Friday has been designated an eLearning day for students in the district. All district schools and facilities will be closed on Friday. District officials say extracurricular activities, including athletic events and practices as well as extended day are canceled for Friday and Saturday.
  • Georgetown County School District - The district says all schools and facilities will be closed and all school activities, including athletic events, are canceled for Friday and Saturday. Officials with the district say that the day will not have to be made up and asynchronous instruction will be provided to all students.
  • Williamsburg County School District - District officials say assignments will be posted for students or handed out as hard copy assignments. Parents are asked to contact their child’s school with any questions.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Walgreens store located at 1115 Old Town Rd. in Charleston failed to comply with federal...
US Dept. of Labor: Charleston Walgreens employed 12-year-old worker
The latest winter storm watches and advisories.
FIRST ALERT: Winter storm watch to take effect for Lowcountry
Justin Hunt, president of Stand as One, led Wednesday's news conference to demand transparency...
N. Charleston Police ID officers involved in deadly shooting as family demands transparency
David Earl Ammons II, 38, is charged with second-degree burglary, safecracking and using a...
Deputies arrest man in bombing of Edisto Island ATM
The Charleston Police Department says a 17-year-old girl who was last seen more than two weeks...
Charleston Police locate teenager missing since Jan. 4

Latest News

The North Charleston Fire Department says two left lanes are blocked on I-526 westbound near...
5 vehicle crash closes two left lanes on I-526W near Don Holt Bridge
Current superintendent Joseph Pye is retiring after more than 50 years in education.
DD2 to hold public meetings Thursday on superintendent search
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: DD2 to hold public meetings Thursday on superintendent search
The latest winter storm watches and advisories.
FIRST ALERT: Winter storm watch to take effect for Lowcountry