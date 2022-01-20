THE LIST: Schools moving to virtual learning Friday due to winter weather

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple school districts are moving virtual on Friday due to inclement weather.

School districts in the Lowcountry that will move to eLearning days are as follows:

Charleston County School District - Friday is an eLearning day for students. District officials say extracurricular and afterschool programs are canceled for Friday and Saturday.

Berkeley County School District - Students will have an eLearning day on Friday and all before and after school activities are canceled. In addition, district officials say athletics and extracurricular activities are canceled on Saturday and Sunday.

Dorchester District Two - Friday has been designated an eLearning day for students in the district. All district schools and facilities will be closed on Friday. District officials say extracurricular activities, including athletic events and practices as well as extended day are canceled for Friday and Saturday.

Georgetown County School District - The district says all schools and facilities will be closed and all school activities, including athletic events, are canceled for Friday and Saturday. Officials with the district say that the day will not have to be made up and asynchronous instruction will be provided to all students.