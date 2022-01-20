THE LIST: Weather-related closings and cancellations announced

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With the chance of winter precipitation this weekend, some schools, colleges and government offices are adjusting their schedules.

The Live 5 Weather team declared Friday and Saturday as First Alert Weather Days because of the threat of winter weather.

READ MORE: FIRST ALERT: Winter storm watch to take effect for Lowcountry

Much of the Lowcountry will be under a winter storm watch as of Friday, but for portions of the state, including Williamsburg, Georgetown and Orangeburg Counties, that watch takes effect Thursday afternoon.

Here is the latest list of scheduling changes.

NOTE: This list is being updated as new information comes in, so be sure to check back for updates.

Schools, Colleges and Universities

Berkeley County School District - Students will have an eLearning day on Friday and all before and after school activities are canceled. In addition, district officials say athletics and extracurricular activities are canceled on Saturday and Sunday.

Charleston County School District - Friday is an eLearning day for students. District officials say extracurricular and afterschool programs are canceled for Friday and Saturday.

Dorchester County School District Two - Friday has been designated an eLearning day for students in the district. All district schools and facilities will be closed on Friday. District officials say extracurricular activities, including athletic events and practices as well as extended day are canceled for Friday and Saturday.

Georgetown County School District - The district says all schools and facilities will be closed and all school activities, including athletic events, are canceled for Friday and Saturday. Officials with the district say that the day will not have to be made up and asynchronous instruction will be provided to all students.

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College - OC Tech will be closed Friday because of the threat of winter weather.

Trident Technical College - Trident Technical College’s campuses and sites will be closed on Friday. Classes will move to a virtual format. Online and scheduled online meeting classes will proceed as scheduled. Students in in-person classes scheduled to meet on Friday should check the D2L learning platform for instructions from their instructors. Employees who are able should telecommute.

Williamsburg County School District - District officials say assignments will be posted for students or handed out as hard copy assignments. Parents are asked to contact their child’s school with any questions.

Local Government Offices, Agencies

Beaufort County - Free NARCAN Training scheduled for Saturday in Bluffton and Beaufort has been canceled because of the possibility of winter weather.

Charleston County Government Offices - Charleston County Government Offices will close at 2 p.m. Friday. The Charleston County Citizens Information Line will be open Friday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Residents can call 843-746-3900, or 843-746-3909 for Spanish, to get information about the winter storm. Please do not call this line to report a power outage or an emergency. Power outages can be reported directly to power providers. For emergencies, please dial 911. Convenience Centers will close at 2 p.m. on Friday and will remain closed on Saturday. All sites will resume normal hours on Monday. Recycling pickup will occur on schedule until 2 p.m. Any homes not serviced will be picked up first on their next scheduled service day.

Charleston County Public Libraries - All branches will close at noon Friday. All book drops/material returns will remain open. Charleston County Public Libraries will monitor weather conditions on Saturday and adjust operations as needed.

Georgetown County - Georgetown County offices and facilities will close early on Friday. Parks and Recreation facilities won’t open at all as the area prepares for severe winter weather. All offices and facilities will close at noon, with exception of the landfill and community recycling centers, which will close at 1 p.m. Friday. The landfill will reopen at noon Saturday. All Georgetown County Library branches will be closed all day Saturday.

Moncks Corner - Moncks Corner Town Hall will close at 3 p.m. on Friday. Trash pick-up will remain on schedule for Friday and residents should put out trash by 7 a.m. Regional Recreation Sports are canceled. Berkeley County COVID Testing at the Regional Recreation Complex will be suspended on Friday and resume next week.

Businesses and Civic Organizations

Park Circle Cares - Park Circle Cares has canceled their Mass Food Distribution scheduled for Saturday at North Charleston High School.

Reporting Power Outages or Downed Lines

Berkeley Electric Cooperative - Customers can call their automated outage reporting system, 24 hours a day at 1-888-253-4232.

Dominion Energy - Customers can report downed or sparking lines by calling 888-333-4465.

Santee Cooper - Residential and commercial customers can report outages at - Residential and commercial customers can report outages at stormcenter.santeecooper.com or by calling 888-769-7688.

