SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Over 330,000 pacifiers recalled due to choking hazard

Over 330,000 FRIGG pacifiers have been recalled.
Over 330,000 FRIGG pacifiers have been recalled.(Mushie & Co/FRIGG)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Over 330,000 FRIGG silicone pacifiers have been recalled as they pose a potential choking hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

There have been about 200 reports of the nipple piece falling off of the plastic pacifier shield, posing the choking risk, but no injuries have been reported.

They came in over 40 colors with different designs and sizes.

They were sold at Amazon, TJ Maxx, and other stores from April to December 2021.

The company that makes them said customers should stop using the product immediately.

To receive a full refund, customers should submit a picture of the product to the company before throwing it away.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Walgreens store located at 1115 Old Town Rd. in Charleston failed to comply with federal...
US Dept. of Labor: Charleston Walgreens employed 12-year-old worker
The latest winter storm watches and advisories.
FIRST ALERT: Winter storm watch to take effect for Lowcountry
Justin Hunt, president of Stand as One, led Wednesday's news conference to demand transparency...
N. Charleston Police ID officers involved in deadly shooting as family demands transparency
The Charleston Police Department says a 17-year-old girl who was last seen more than two weeks...
Charleston Police locate teenager missing since Jan. 4
David Earl Ammons II, 38, is charged with second-degree burglary, safecracking and using a...
Deputies arrest man in bombing of Edisto Island ATM

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Jury selection begins in federal trial over Floyd’s killing
Because of the possibility of winter weather Friday and Saturday, several schools, government...
THE LIST: Weather-related closings and cancellations announced
While some states are seeing a decline in cases, others are seeing their hospitals stretched to...
Rise and fall of omicron in the US
In this image provided by The White House, President Joe Biden speaks with Russian President...
U.S. sanctions Ukrainian officials alleged to help Russia
President Biden sparking confusion by suggesting an unpredictable response to any Russian...
Biden comments raise stakes in Ukraine