Registration set to open for Charleston Co. Schools’ Head Start Program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District’s Head Start program application is scheduled to open next week.

Head Start programs are designed to meet each child’s individual needs, district officials say. Each child is screened and receives an ongoing assessment to determine language, motor and development status.

The program’s goal is to improve children’s readiness for school by developing their understanding of early math and science. The program also focuses on encouraging students to express their feelings and develop self-confidence.

The district states there is no cost for each child enrolled.

A family can apply if they have a child between the ages of three and five. Most families must meet the income eligibility guidelines, but they do take a percentage of families whose income is over the federal income poverty level.

The Head Start program also offers each family access to medical, dental, nutrition, and mental health services.

Parent engagement is a top priority for the Head Start program, the district says. They believe parents are the most important influence on a child’s development. Parents are offered the opportunity to volunteer in classrooms, field trips, mealtime, and playtime. The program also offers workshops and classes for parents to attend.

Click here for more information on the Head Start Program.

Applications open starting Tuesday at noon, and the district says there are limited spaces available.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.