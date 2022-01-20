SC reports more than 12K new COVID-19 cases, increase in positivity rate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 12,309 new COVID-19 cases Thursday as positivity rates continue to rise.

DHEC’s data listed 8,896 confirmed and 3,413 probable cases. That data covers test results collected on Tuesday because DHEC releases data on a 48-hour delay.

COUNTY CONFIRMED

CASES PROBABLE

CASES TOTAL

NEW CASES Beaufort County 219 75 294 Berkeley County 520 200 720 Charleston County 730 306 1036 Colleton County 42 19 61 Dorchester County 323 126 449 Georgetown County 68 84 152 Williamsburg County 36 38 74

The data also included 24 deaths, 19 of which were listed as confirmed and five were listed as probable.

The positivity rate was listed at 36.5%, up from Wednesday’s 33.4%.

Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported over 1.2 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 15,000 deaths.

CONFIRMED PROBABLE TOTAL Total Cases 985,882 263,750 1,249,632 Total Deaths 12,986 2,067 15,053

WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.

WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.







Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.