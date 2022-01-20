SC Lottery
SC reports more than 12K new COVID-19 cases, increase in positivity rate

South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 12,309 new COVID-19...
South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 12,309 new COVID-19 cases Thursday as positivity rates continue to rise.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 12,309 new COVID-19 cases Thursday as positivity rates continue to rise.

DHEC’s data listed 8,896 confirmed and 3,413 probable cases. That data covers test results collected on Tuesday because DHEC releases data on a 48-hour delay.

COUNTYCONFIRMED
CASES		PROBABLE
CASES		TOTAL
NEW CASES
Beaufort County21975294
Berkeley County520200720
Charleston County7303061036
Colleton County421961
Dorchester County323126449
Georgetown County6884152
Williamsburg County363874

The data also included 24 deaths, 19 of which were listed as confirmed and five were listed as probable.

The positivity rate was listed at 36.5%, up from Wednesday’s 33.4%.

Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported over 1.2 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 15,000 deaths.

CONFIRMEDPROBABLETOTAL
Total Cases985,882263,7501,249,632
Total Deaths12,9862,06715,053

WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.

WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.



