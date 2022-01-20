SC reports more than 12K new COVID-19 cases, increase in positivity rate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 12,309 new COVID-19 cases Thursday as positivity rates continue to rise.
DHEC’s data listed 8,896 confirmed and 3,413 probable cases. That data covers test results collected on Tuesday because DHEC releases data on a 48-hour delay.
|COUNTY
|CONFIRMED
CASES
|PROBABLE
CASES
|TOTAL
NEW CASES
|Beaufort County
|219
|75
|294
|Berkeley County
|520
|200
|720
|Charleston County
|730
|306
|1036
|Colleton County
|42
|19
|61
|Dorchester County
|323
|126
|449
|Georgetown County
|68
|84
|152
|Williamsburg County
|36
|38
|74
The data also included 24 deaths, 19 of which were listed as confirmed and five were listed as probable.
The positivity rate was listed at 36.5%, up from Wednesday’s 33.4%.
Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported over 1.2 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 15,000 deaths.
|CONFIRMED
|PROBABLE
|TOTAL
|Total Cases
|985,882
|263,750
|1,249,632
|Total Deaths
|12,986
|2,067
|15,053
WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.
WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.