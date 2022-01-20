School districts transition to virtual learning because of winter weather threat

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With the threat of winter weather, several Lowcountry school districts will hold classes virtually Friday.

All schools in Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties will be closed to in-person learning Friday.

Charleston County Schools were sending instructions Thursday to students about lesson plans.

“Our teachers are amazing at being able to adjust on the fly, so I don’t think any other preparation was needed. It was more about just making sure that throughout the course of this day, that the schools work with their staff to determine what the best way to deliver instruction and content to students for tomorrow.” Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt said.

Depending on the teacher, virtual learning may be different across the board. Some students will have to download their work and work on it at home, while others may get virtual instruction. It all depends on the availability of the teacher.

Virtual learning is only scheduled for Friday, but this may change depending on the weather over the next few days.

Dorchester County District 4 and Colleton County schools are already virtual Friday because of the surge in COVID cases and the effects on staff.

Trident Tech and Orangeburg Calhoun Technical College campuses will be closed as well

