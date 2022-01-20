SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Study finds COVID-19 vaccines do not impair fertility, but the virus might

In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a pregnant woman wearing a face mask and gloves holds her belly...
In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a pregnant woman wearing a face mask and gloves holds her belly as she waits in line for groceries at St. Mary's Church in Waltham, Mass. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged all pregnant women Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 to get the COVID-19 vaccine as hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbingly high numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, file)(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - There is growing evidence that there is no connection between COVID-19 vaccinations and fertility issues.

Researchers from Boston University and other institutions across the country looked at data on more than 2,000 women and their partners from the United States and Canada who were trying to conceive from 2020 to 2021.

Nearly 75% of the women and their partners had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Researchers concluded that the vaccinations do not impair fertility in either men or women.

However, couples in the study did have lower chances of conception if the man had been infected with COVID-19 within the past 60 days, which indicates the virus could affect male fertility in the short term.

More research is needed on that, but according to National Institute of Health, fever is known to reduce sperm count, and fever is a symptom of COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

A Walgreens store located at 1115 Old Town Rd. in Charleston failed to comply with federal...
US Dept. of Labor: Charleston Walgreens employed 12-year-old worker
The latest winter storm watches and advisories.
FIRST ALERT: Winter storm watch to take effect for Lowcountry
Justin Hunt, president of Stand as One, led Wednesday's news conference to demand transparency...
N. Charleston Police ID officers involved in deadly shooting as family demands transparency
The Charleston Police Department says a 17-year-old girl who was last seen more than two weeks...
Charleston Police locate teenager missing since Jan. 4
David Earl Ammons II, 38, is charged with second-degree burglary, safecracking and using a...
Deputies arrest man in bombing of Edisto Island ATM

Latest News

FILE - Signage at the headquarters of the NCAA is viewed in Indianapolis, March 12, 2020.
NCAA ratifies new constitution, paving way to restructuring
Records show the mother of a former MUSC patient has received $100,000 after the death of her...
Medical malpractice lawsuit against MUSC results in 6-figure payout
Because of the possibility of winter weather Friday and Saturday, several schools, government...
THE LIST: Weather-related closings and cancellations announced
FILE - Adele performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
Adele announces Las Vegas shows postponed due to pandemic-related issues
Schools across the Lowcountry will hold classes virtually Friday because of the possibility of...
School districts transition to virtual learning because of winter weather threat