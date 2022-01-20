Two additional top 10 players enter Credit One Charleston Open field

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Credit One Charleston Open, the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America, has added top tennis players Anett Kontaveit and Ons Jabeur to an impressive tournament field, which now features four of the world’s top 10 players. Both women had historic seasons in 2021 and ended the year ranked within the WTA’s top 10. The Credit One Charleston Open will celebrate its 50th year in 2022, in the newly renovated Credit One Stadium on Daniel Island in Charleston, South Carolina, April 2 - 10.

The highly anticipated Credit One Charleston Open will welcome back fans this spring for the first time since 2019. The modernized Credit One Stadium will also be unveiled during the upcoming event, offering upgraded seating options and elevated hospitality experiences for patrons and players.

“These players had incredible 2021 seasons and burst into the Top 10 for the first time! This will be Anett’s Charleston debut and we’re excited for her to get acquainted with our fans,” said Bob Moran, Tournament Director of the Credit One Charleston Open. “We loved having Ons join us for two weeks in 2021. By making the semifinals in week one and the finals in week two, it showed her game is well suited for our green clay. Her abilities on the court were fun to watch, but more importantly her personality off the court is what won everyone over. We’re extremely happy to welcome Anett and Ons to our new facilities at the fully renovated Credit One Stadium.”

World No. 7 Anett Kontaveit ended the 2021 season on a high note, winning 26 of 29 matches and capturing four WTA titles - Tennis in the Land, J&T Banka Ostrava Open, VTB Kremlin Cup and the Transylvania Open - in just 10 weeks. Her dominating season-end performance earned her a spot in the Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara, where she was runner-up in her very first appearance at the prestigious tournament.

Kontaveit’s 2021 season also included reaching the finals in Melbourne and Eastbourne and the quarterfinals in Doha, Stuttgart and Indian Wells. This will be the Estonian’s first appearance in the Charleston field.

World No. 10 Ons Jabeur achieved a new career milestone and made history in 2021. The Tunisia native became the first Arab tennis player - male or female - to break into the top 10 rankings and the first Arab woman to win a WTA title when she captured her maiden title in Birmingham. She also led the tour’s 2021 season with 48 singles wins.

Jabeur’s season included reaching the finals at the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic and MUSC Health Women’s Open in Charleston, semifinals at the BNP Paribas Open and Credit One Charleston Open and quarterfinals in Wimbledon and the National Bank Open. The 2022 Credit One Charleston Open will be her fourth time competing in the tournament.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.