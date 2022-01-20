SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

UK police arrest 2 men over Texas synagogue hostage-taking

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) - British police say they have arrested two people in connection with a hostage-taking at a synagogue in Texas.

Counter Terrorism Police North West said one man was arrested Thursday in Birmingham, central England, and another in the city of Manchester. They were being held for questioning and have not yet been charged.

Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British citizen, took four people hostage at a Texas synagogue in a 10-hour standoff that ended in his death. Akram entered the United States as a tourist about two weeks earlier and spent time in Dallas-area homeless shelters before Saturday’s attack at Congregation Beth Israel, in the suburb of Colleyville.

Two British teenagers were arrested as part of the investigation on Sunday and later released without charge.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Walgreens store located at 1115 Old Town Rd. in Charleston failed to comply with federal...
US Dept. of Labor: Charleston Walgreens employed 12-year-old worker
Justin Hunt, president of Stand as One, led Wednesday's news conference to demand transparency...
N. Charleston Police ID officers involved in deadly shooting as family demands transparency
The watch is in effect from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning for most of the...
FIRST ALERT: Winter storm watch to take effect for Lowcountry
David Earl Ammons II, 38, is charged with second-degree burglary, safecracking and using a...
Deputies arrest man in bombing of Edisto Island ATM
Ma’Laysia Robinson-Williams , 17, was last seen in the area of Line Street on Jan. 4, police say.
Charleston Police search for teenager missing since Jan. 4

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Funeral arrangements announced for Lowcountry civil rights activist Abe Jenkins
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Mayor Tecklenburg highlights priorities at U.S. mayor's conference
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 15th quake reported in Midlands since December
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Supreme Court allows Jan. 6 committee to get Trump documents
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Voting bill collapses, Democrats unable to change filibuster