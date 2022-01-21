Berkeley County house fire displaces family of four

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A family was able to escape a fire at their home in Berkeley County without injury Thursday night.

Pine Ridge Deputy Fire Chief Janene Schmidt said firefighters responded to a home in the 100 block of Douglas Place at 7:03 p.m.

A member of the family spotted smoke coming from the garage and alerted the others in the home who were able to escape the fire.

Schmidt said the fire caused significant damage to the home. The fire appears to have been accidental, she said.

The C&B and Goose Creek Fire Departments and Summerville Fire and Rescue also responded to the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

