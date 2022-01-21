SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

City of Charleston reviewing rules for home businesses

By Summer Huechtker
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you run a home business or have ever visited a home business in the city of Charleston, and it wasn’t run from completely inside the house, it’s technically not allowed.

That’s according to the City of Charleston’s current Home Occupation ordinance.

Anna Faenza is a West Ashley resident and has run her business, Holy Mackerel Infant Aquatics, from her backyard swimming pool for months.

That was until she was told by the city she wasn’t allowed to run her swim lesson business from her backyard anymore because it wasn’t approved under the city’s Home Occupation ordinance.

“Right before Christmas, I received a letter from the City of Charleston saying that I needed to cease lessons because I wasn’t following the ordinance rules or regulations for a home occupation,” Faenza said.

Charleston City Planning Manager Christopher Morgan say the home occupation ordinance was set decades ago.

It defines a home occupation as a profession or trade that is customarily conducted within a dwelling by the resident.

“My pool is not inside my dwelling, it doesn’t fall under the category of being a home occupation,” Faenza said.

Faenza teaches swim lessons to children aged 6 months to 6 years old in her own swimming pool.

Morgan says the ordinance was originally designed to allow people to have home businesses as long as they do not impact surrounding neighbors.

“We were looking forward to doing, continuing to doing other classes, group lessons, and then also refresher courses. So it was upsetting to hear, especially with her being so close,” a client of Holy Mackerel Infant Aquatics, Marisa Lynch, said.

After Faenza went to the city about changing the home business rule to allow outdoor swim lessons, Morgan says they had 58 different written comments submitted in support.

“I was so humbled by my clients, all these parents, who were just like willing to bat for me,” Faenza said.

Morgan says the planning commission is working now to revise the rule so it will state that home businesses are allowed on the property, not in the dwelling.

He added that it will specifically say all activities must be conducted in completely enclosed buildings with the exception of swimming lessons.

Morgan says the ordinance will be presented at City Council for a reading on Feb. 22, and final reading would be in early March, which is when Faenza hopes to start giving swim lessons again.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest winter storm watches and advisories.
FIRST ALERT: Winter storm watch to take effect for Lowcountry
A Walgreens store located at 1115 Old Town Rd. in Charleston failed to comply with federal...
US Dept. of Labor: Charleston Walgreens employed 12-year-old worker
Justin Hunt, president of Stand as One, led Wednesday's news conference to demand transparency...
N. Charleston Police ID officers involved in deadly shooting as family demands transparency
Because of the possibility of winter weather Friday and Saturday, several schools, government...
THE LIST: Weather-related closings and cancellations announced
The Charleston Police Department says a 17-year-old girl who was last seen more than two weeks...
Charleston Police locate teenager missing since Jan. 4

Latest News

Firefighters say a fire reported in the 100 block of Douglas Place at 7:03 p.m. significantly...
Berkeley County house fire displaces family of four
SCDOT employees have begun working 24-hour shifts ahead of potential winter weather Friday.
SCDOT preparing for winter weather to impact Lowcountry this weekend
Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said deputies responded at approximately 7 p.m. to the...
Deputies investigate armed robbery at West Ashley restaurant
The Summerville Police Department says an incident Thursday night shut down a portion of...
FIRST ALERT: Portion of Hwy. 78 shut down in Summerville