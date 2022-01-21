SC Lottery
Deputies investigate armed robbery at West Ashley restaurant

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at a West Ashley pizza restaurant.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said deputies responded at approximately 7 p.m. to the Domino’s Pizza in the 1900 block of Ashley River Road.

Deputies say two men entered a back door carrying firearms and robbed employees inside the business.

Both were between 5-feet 8-inches and 5-feet 10-inches tall with medium to heavy builds.

They left the area in an unknown vehicle, Knapp said.

Deputies searched the area but did not find any sign of the robbers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.

