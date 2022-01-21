DHEC distributes at-home COVID-19 tests across state

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) -The state health department announced the distribution of their first shipment of at-home COVID-19 rapid tests on Friday.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says they have received 140,000 of the 2 million at-home tests ordered and expect to receive the rest of the tests in the coming weeks.

The tests have been distributed to DHEC public health departments and will be available for pickup beginning Monday, health officials said.

Residents are able to use DHEC’s testing locator to determine if their health department has test kits available.

DHEC says the tests are in limited supply and are being limited to one test kit per person. Tests must be picked up in person.

Health officials are encouraging patience for those trying to pick up tests and say to make alternative plans in case at-home kits are unavailable.

Officials also say those with symptoms should not enter a public health department for a kit and should instead inform the screening staff that they have symptoms and a kit will be brought to them.

DHEC says 50 percent of the tests received will be distributed to the community with the rest being provided to first responders, government agencies, school districts, long-term care facilities and correctional facilities.

