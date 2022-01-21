Dorchester Dist. 2 transitioning 2 schools to virtual learning

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County School District 2 announced it will transition students at two schools to virtual learning temporarily beginning on Monday.

Newington Elementary School students will switch to virtual learning beginning Monday and continuing through Friday because of the increase in COVID-19 cases, district spokesperson Jennifer Passmore said. Students are expected to return to in-person instruction on Jan. 31.

Extracurricular activities, including athletic events and practices as well as Extended Day will also be suspended to protect the health of students and staff.

“The school will provide important information on the daily instructional schedule and expectations for students as well as curbside meal pick-up,” Passmore said.

All Newington Elementary School students, including Virtual Academy students, will be provided meals at no cost through curbside pickup. Meals for the week, including breakfast and lunch, will be available for pick up on Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Newington Elementary School. Students do not have to be present.

The district also announced that Sires Elementary School’s first grade will temporarily switch to virtual learning starting on Monday. That will also continue through Friday and first graders are expected to return to in-person instruction on Jan. 31.

Meals for the week that include breakfast and lunch will be available for curbside pick-up on Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at one of the following locations: Ashley Ridge High School, Joseph Pye Elementary School, Beech Hill Elementary School, or Newington Elementary School.

Families will be notified by their school with educational instruction information and meal pick-up details for students.

