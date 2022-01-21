FIRST ALERT: Portion of Hwy. 78 shut down in Summerville
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department says an incident Thursday night shut down a portion of Highway 78.
The highway is closed completely between Bryan Street to North Maple Street, according to a Twitter post from Summerville Police Dispatch.
Police have not yet confirmed the reason for the road closure.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.