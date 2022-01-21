FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory in effect!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the entire Lowcountry today! A cold front moved through overnight and colder air has moved in quickly this morning. It’s going to be a very wet and chilly Friday with temperatures hovering in the mid to upper 30s through most of the day. Late this afternoon we’ll begin to see a few areas drop to 32° and light icing could occur shortly thereafter. Once the sun sets, we’ll see the transition from light rain to light freezing rain take over from north to south. Light ice accumulation will begin first on trees, cars and powerlines but bridges and overpasses may follow in some areas. Slick spots are certainly possible overnight and early Saturday morning. Avoid traveling unless necessary tonight! The freezing rain may end as a very brief period of sleet or light snow, especially across our inland areas near I-95 and north of I-26. Little to no accumulation is expected. It will be a cold start to our Saturday but temperatures will climb above freezing by mid-morning with the sunshine beginning to peek out as well. If roads become icy overnight, there should be a rapid improvement throughout Saturday morning. We’re going to stay chilly through the weekend with highs in the low 40s Saturday, upper 40s on Sunday.

TODAY: Cloudy, rainy and cold. Rain Changes to Freezing Rain Late. High 40.

SATURDAY: Freezing Rain Ends Early. Clouds to Sunshine. High 41.

SUNDAY: Sunny and Chilly. High 49.

MONDAY: Sunny Sky. High 54.

