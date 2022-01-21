Georgetown city leaders approve nearly $1M sewer upgrade

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown City Council approved a new sewer lift station in the Maryville area Thursday with a price tag of nearly $1 million.

The project will make major upgrades to one of the oldest sewer lift stations in the area and could mean no more sewage backups or clogging for almost 3,000 people living in the area.

“The city of Georgetown and that part of the city is growing,” City Administrator Dr. Sandra Yúdice said. “We have seen an increase in residential permits. That project means these people will receive better services from our water department.”

Georgetown City Engineer Orlando Artaga said the current sewer lift station moves human waste through underground pipes and hasn’t been updated in nearly 60 years.

The new project will include ripping up the old sewer lift station and building a new one right next to it. Upgrades include stronger and bigger pipes, newer equipment, including a permanent generator and a more reliable system.

Artaga said the system needed to happen years ago, but he said the funding wasn’t available. He said more than $927,000 from grants and government funding would help alleviate issues causing hassles for neighbors, including Maryville Elementary School.

The reason engineers said issues have been happening is because of debris like baby diapers and wipes not being able to pass through the small pipes. With the new upgrade, the system will get a new grinder that will be able to break those items up, making it clear for them to pass.

The city plans to get the upgrades started before the end of 2022.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.