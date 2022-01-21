SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Gray carries Towson over College of Charleston 74-67

The College of Charleston fell to 1-3 in the CAA with a loss at Towson on Thursday
The College of Charleston fell to 1-3 in the CAA with a loss at Towson on Thursday(CofC Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWSON, Md. -- — Juwan Gray had 15 points and eight rebounds as Towson beat College of Charleston 74-67 on Thursday night.

Nicolas Timberlake had 17 points for Towson (14-5, 5-1 Colonial Athletic Association), which won its fifth consecutive game. Jason Gibson added 12 points. Terry Nolan Jr. had 10 points. Charles Thompson had nine points, 10 rebounds, and six blocks.

John Meeks had 16 points for the Cougars (9-7, 1-3). Ben Burnham added 12 points. Dimitrius Underwood had nine rebounds.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest winter storm watches and advisories.
FIRST ALERT: Winter storm watch to take effect for Lowcountry
A Walgreens store located at 1115 Old Town Rd. in Charleston failed to comply with federal...
US Dept. of Labor: Charleston Walgreens employed 12-year-old worker
Justin Hunt, president of Stand as One, led Wednesday's news conference to demand transparency...
N. Charleston Police ID officers involved in deadly shooting as family demands transparency
Because of the possibility of winter weather Friday and Saturday, several schools, government...
THE LIST: Weather-related closings and cancellations announced
The Charleston Police Department says a 17-year-old girl who was last seen more than two weeks...
Charleston Police locate teenager missing since Jan. 4

Latest News

Coastal Carolina basketball
Mostafa carries Coastal Carolina over Georgia Southern 76-72
Part of the plan calls for spending $1 million on a pair of jumbotrons at two Charleston County...
School district wants to spend $1 million on football jumbotrons
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: School district wants to spend $1 million on football jumbotrons
The Charleston Southern softball program completed a special Signing Day ceremony in honor of...
CSU Softball signs Elia Ikonomidis through the Friends of Jaclyn Foundation