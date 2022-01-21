SC Lottery
Lowcountry high school basketball scores (1/20)

By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 1:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Berkeley 54, Stratford 39 - Damon Brown had 18 points as the Stags get their 1st win of the season

Bishop England 56, Hanahan 53 F/OT - Jack Van De Erve had 13 points and 23 rebounds to lead the Bishops to the win. Keith Bryant led the Hawks with 17 points.

Cane Bay 61, Stall 56 -Robert McLeod had 17 points as the Cobras improve to 15-6 on the season.

Cathedral Academy 101, Crown Leadership 23

Goose Creek 67, Wando 58

James Island 66, Bluffton 39 - Keory Ancrum had 11 points to lead the Trojans to the victory.

May River 76, Colleton County 70 - Deshaun Blocker had 26 points while Brian Hamilton and Mykeem Gant each had 16 in a losing effort. The Cougars drop to 5-10 on the season

St. John’s Christian Academy 74, Charleston Collegiate 38

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Bishop England 69, Hanahan 11 - Ally Dominiak and Ella Schar each had 11 points as the Bishops improve to 11-6. Hanahan falls to 2-11

Cane Bay 65, Stall 47

Hilton Head Prep 50, Ashley Hall 10

St. John’s Christian Academy 64, Charleston Collegiate 20

