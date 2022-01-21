SC Lottery
Man arrested in fatal 2020 North Charleston killing

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 1:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting from 2020.

Jermaine Bunch Jr. is charted with murder, three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs.

A booking photo of Bunch was not immediately available.

The charges stem from the shooting, which happened on Dec. 21, 2020, at the Palmetto Exchange Apartments on U.S. Highway 78 at Shipley Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

EMS took three other men who had also been wounded to area hospitals for treatment.

Investigators say they identified Bunch as the suspect.

He was arrested Thursday by U.S. Marshals and was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

