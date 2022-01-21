Medical malpractice lawsuit against MUSC results in 6-figure payout

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Records show the mother of a former MUSC patient has received $100,000 after the death of her son in 2015.

In a lawsuit filed two years ago, Antoinette Middleton alleged doctors had neglected her non-verbal autistic son, Corey Andre Middleton, and failed to realize he needed lifesaving medical attention during a routine visit.

He died the same day of his visit on Sept. 22, 2015, just hours later.

Court documents show she took her son to the hospital and told an MUSC psychiatrist that he had been constipated for days.

She also told the doctor that she had given him Mag Citrate, an over-the-counter laxative, but it was not working.

Middleton was taking Thorazine regularly for schizophrenia. Constipation is a known side effect of that prescription medication.

The lawsuit alleges the medical professionals at MUSC failed to perform a physical exam or an x-ray and failed to recognize the gravity of the situation.

Middleton was found unresponsive hours later after the visit at home with blue lips and was taken to the emergency department where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy revealed the cause of death to be complications from the drug’s effects, according to the lawsuit.

Attorney Lawrence Kobrovsky, who represents Middleton, calls this case a tragedy for his client who was his dedicated caregiver from birth and warns others to be aware of the side effects of all medications they or a loved one are taking.

Middleton was the sole caregiver for her son, who was 34 at the time.

MUSC has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.