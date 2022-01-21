SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Oldest living person in the US dies at 115

Thelma Sutcliffe, of Omaha, Nebraska, was 115 years and 108 days old when she died.
Thelma Sutcliffe, of Omaha, Nebraska, was 115 years and 108 days old when she died.(KETV via CNN Newsource)
By KETV staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) – The oldest living person in the United States has died.

Thelma Sutcliffe, of Omaha, Nebraska, was 115 years and 108 days old when she died.

She was born on Oct. 1, 1906, sharing the date with former President Jimmy Carter.

Sutcliffe survived two bouts of breast cancer over the course of her life.

Her friends said she died very peacefully.

Copyright 2022 KETV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Because of the possibility of winter weather Friday and Saturday, several schools, government...
THE LIST: Weather-related closings and cancellations announced
Over the course of the day Friday, rain will changeover to freezing rain, leading to light...
FIRST ALERT: Freezing rain, ice accumulation possible for Lowcountry Friday
A Walgreens store located at 1115 Old Town Rd. in Charleston failed to comply with federal...
US Dept. of Labor: Charleston Walgreens employed 12-year-old worker
Multiple school districts in the Lowcountry are moving to virtual learning ahead of Friday's...
THE LIST: Schools move to virtual learning Friday amid winter weather threat
Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said deputies responded at approximately 7 p.m. to the...
Deputies investigate armed robbery at West Ashley restaurant

Latest News

Because of the possibility of winter weather Friday and Saturday, several schools, government...
THE LIST: Weather-related closings and cancellations announced
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about his first year in office.
Biden plans to communicate more in second year in office, White House says
Sen. Luke Rankin, R – Horry, speaks during a redistricting debate at the State House on Jan....
SC Senate passes Congressional map that’s expected to solidify Republican advantage
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Geneva Friday meeting with his Russian counterpart amid...
US: Russia, US on ‘clearer path’ to understanding on Ukraine
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Geneva Friday meeting with his Russian counterpart amid...
Blinken urges diplomacy, says response to aggression will be severe