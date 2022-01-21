SC reports more than 13K new COVID-19 cases
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 13,898 new COVID-19 cases Friday.
DHEC’s data listed 10,469 confirmed and 3,429 probable cases. That data covers test results collected on Wednesday because DHEC releases data on a 48-hour delay.
|COUNTY
|CONFIRMED
CASES
|PROBABLE
CASES
|TOTAL
NEW CASES
|Beaufort County
|485
|71
|556
|Berkeley County
|388
|147
|535
|Charleston County
|721
|248
|969
|Colleton County
|44
|8
|52
|Dorchester County
|493
|122
|615
|Georgetown County
|64
|75
|139
|Williamsburg County
|31
|42
|73
The data also included 55 deaths, 42 of which were listed as confirmed and 13 were listed as probable.
The positivity rate was listed at 32.9%, up from Thursday’s 36.5%.
Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported over 1.2 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 15,000 deaths.
|CONFIRMED
|PROBABLE
|TOTAL
|Total Cases
|996,641
|269,069
|1,265,710
|Total Deaths
|13,029
|2,069
|15,098
