SC reports more than 13K new COVID-19 cases

South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 13,898 new COVID-19 cases Friday.(AP)
South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 13,898 new COVID-19 cases Friday.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 13,898 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

DHEC’s data listed 10,469 confirmed and 3,429 probable cases. That data covers test results collected on Wednesday because DHEC releases data on a 48-hour delay.

COUNTYCONFIRMED
CASES		PROBABLE
CASES		TOTAL
NEW CASES
Beaufort County48571556
Berkeley County388147535
Charleston County721248969
Colleton County44852
Dorchester County493122615
Georgetown County6475139
Williamsburg County314273

The data also included 55 deaths, 42 of which were listed as confirmed and 13 were listed as probable.

The positivity rate was listed at 32.9%, up from Thursday’s 36.5%.

Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported over 1.2 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 15,000 deaths.

CONFIRMEDPROBABLETOTAL
Total Cases996,641269,0691,265,710
Total Deaths13,0292,06915,098

WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.

WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.



