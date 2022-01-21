SC reports more than 13K new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 13,898 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

DHEC’s data listed 10,469 confirmed and 3,429 probable cases. That data covers test results collected on Wednesday because DHEC releases data on a 48-hour delay.

NEW CASES Beaufort County 485 71 556 Berkeley County 388 147 535 Charleston County 721 248 969 Colleton County 44 8 52 Dorchester County 493 122 615 Georgetown County 64 75 139 Williamsburg County 31 42 73

The data also included 55 deaths, 42 of which were listed as confirmed and 13 were listed as probable.

The positivity rate was listed at 32.9%, up from Thursday’s 36.5%.

Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported over 1.2 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 15,000 deaths.

CONFIRMED PROBABLE TOTAL Total Cases 996,641 269,069 1,265,710 Total Deaths 13,029 2,069 15,098

