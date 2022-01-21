SC Lottery
SCDOT preparing for winter weather to impact Lowcountry this weekend

By Summer Huechtker
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch covering almost all of the Lowcountry because of the possibility of ice Friday night and early this weekend.

The watch is in effect from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning for most of the Lowcountry but took effect earlier Thursday night in Williamsburg and Georgetown Counties and other parts of the state.

South Carolina Department of Transportation spokesperson Brittany Harriot says crews in the Lowcountry began pretreatments on priority areas like interstates, highways, and bridges Thursday morning.

SCDOT also says employees have started working 24-hour shifts Thursday evening.

Harriot says all counties are fully stocked with salt supplies, and they have other materials to use to achieve safer and improved road conditions.

She adds that they have private companies to position wreckers along interstates to help avoid lengthy backups.

If you are out on the roads and need help, call *47 for SCDOT assistance.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

