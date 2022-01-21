SC Lottery
School district wants to spend $1 million on football jumbotrons

By Nick Reagan
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is proposing spending $3.4 million on 11 projects, many of which would be used to bolster the athletic experience at several high schools.

The proposal from the Facilities Management department allocates $350,000 for improvements to the Johns Island City Park that could be used for the St. Johns High School athletic programs.  Another $500,000 is slated for installing a jumbotron at the high school’s football stadium.

A second $500,000 jumbotron would be purchased for the stadium at Baptist Hill High School. The same proposal has $350,000 allocated for running tracks at a number of different schools.

It’s not just athletics. The plan would spend $450,000 to widen a gate at the district’s Bridge View facility to prevent repeated delivery truck collisions and $1 million would be set aside to expand the car loop at Harborview Elementary School.

The money is coming from a lawsuit the district settled with the South Carolina Department of Commerce and Division of Public Railways. The 2010 land dispute was over a piece of property at the former Naval Base where Academic Magnet High School once operated. The $4.7 million settlement was finalized in September.

The district is expected to present more details on the proposal at the board meeting on Monday.

