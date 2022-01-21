SC Lottery
SHOW US: See winter weather where you live? Send photos or videos!

Send photos of winter weather in your neighborhood to Live 5 News using the upload button below.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A winter storm advisory remains in effect for most of the Lowcountry Friday as the possibility of freezing rain and light ice accumulation continues.

Parts of the Live 5 News viewing area could see larger ice accumulations, sleet and possible flurries.

If you see winter weather in your neighborhood, snap a photo and send it to us! You can upload here:

