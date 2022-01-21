State Grand Jury issues 3 new indictments, 23 charges against Alex Murdaugh

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Suspended Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is facing new indictments from the South Carolina State Grand Jury alleging he defrauded victims of more than $2 million, the state’s attorney general announced Friday.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced three new indictments and additional counts to an existing indictment consisting of 19 charges of breach of trust with fraudulent intent and four counts of computer crimes against Murdaugh.

The first indictment, also in Allendale County, charges Murdaugh with 14 counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, and one count of computer crime, value $10,000 or more. Wilson says the indictments come from a scheme to defraud the victim out of an alleged $1,325,000.

The second indictment comes from Hampton County and charges Murdaugh with two counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more, and one count of computer crime, value $10,000 or more. According to the attorney general’s office, the indictment comes from an alleged scheme to defraud the victim of $350,245.08.

READ MORE: The Murdaugh Cases

The third indictment, from Hampton County, charges Murdaugh with two counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more, and two counts of computer crime, value $10,000 or more. Wilson says the charges come from an alleged scheme to defraud the victim of $398,714.90.

Wilson says a superseding indictment from Allendale County was also filed that adds an additional count of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more and comes from an alleged scheme to defraud the victim of $200,000. This is in addition to an earlier indictment from November charging Murdaugh with two counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more and two counts of computer crime, value $10,000 or more.

Wilson says the new indictments, combined with the indictments brought against Murdaugh in November and December, bring the total number of indictments issued by the South Carolina State Grand Jury to 15 consisting of 71 charges alleging a total fraud of more than $8 million.

Editors note: An earlier version of this story listed four new indictments and 27 new charges. A corrected release from the attorney general’s office says only three new indictments and 23 new charges were filed against Murdaugh.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.