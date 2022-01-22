SC Lottery
Dozens of flights canceled at Charleston’s airport

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Charleston International Airport are urging passengers to check with their airlines on flight statuses before braving potentially icy roads.

FlightAware reported 64 flights were canceled Friday as a winter weather advisory remained in effect.

The site says that PSA Airlines and Breeze Airways have had the most cancelations 10 or more each.

Cancellations included flights leaving from Charleston International Airport as well as some that were scheduled to arrive there.

Airport officials are hopeful flight schedules will return to normal Saturday afternoon.

