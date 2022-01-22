Hundreds of parents explore education options at Charleston School Choice Week Fair

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Families discovered their school spirit at Charleston’s annual education fair to celebrate National School Choice Week.

The fair took place at the Family Life Center of Royal Baptist Church on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

At the event, families had the opportunity to fill up on free school supplies while exploring the diverse education choices available to them.

The Charleston school fair was free and open to all families, and more than 400 community members were in attendance.

Besides learning about public, private and homeschool options, families enjoyed face painting, balloon art, music, student performances and raffle drawings.

The fair was planned by My South Carolina Education. The organization seeks to equip parents with understandable information about education choices so that armed with good information, they can make the best decisions for their children’s future.

“Education is the one thing that can help equalize individuals in society,” My South Carolina Education Outreach Director Dr. Shaunette Parker said. “Having high-quality education options that are accessible to all students, regardless of zip code and socioeconomic status should be a priority in South Carolina. In 2022, we are excited about the growth of new education options and the success of our students.”

The Charleston school fair was planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week Jan. 23-29, which features more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states, a news release stated.

