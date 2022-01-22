SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Hundreds of parents explore education options at Charleston School Choice Week Fair

The fair took place at the Family Life Center of Royal Baptist Church on Saturday from 10 a.m....
The fair took place at the Family Life Center of Royal Baptist Church on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.(National School Choice Week)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Families discovered their school spirit at Charleston’s annual education fair to celebrate National School Choice Week.

The fair took place at the Family Life Center of Royal Baptist Church on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

At the event, families had the opportunity to fill up on free school supplies while exploring the diverse education choices available to them.

The Charleston school fair was free and open to all families, and more than 400 community members were in attendance.

Besides learning about public, private and homeschool options, families enjoyed face painting, balloon art, music, student performances and raffle drawings.

The fair was planned by My South Carolina Education. The organization seeks to equip parents with understandable information about education choices so that armed with good information, they can make the best decisions for their children’s future.

“Education is the one thing that can help equalize individuals in society,” My South Carolina Education Outreach Director Dr. Shaunette Parker said. “Having high-quality education options that are accessible to all students, regardless of zip code and socioeconomic status should be a priority in South Carolina. In 2022, we are excited about the growth of new education options and the success of our students.” 

The Charleston school fair was planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week Jan. 23-29, which features more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states, a news release stated.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Because of the possibility of winter weather Friday and Saturday, several schools, government...
THE LIST: Weather-related closings and cancellations announced
Each blue block represents a report of freezing rain in that area. Live 5 Chief Meteorologist...
FIRST ALERT: Freezing rain to continue across Lowcountry overnight
The SCDOT ordered the temporary closure of the Ravenel Bridge in January 2014 because of...
Do bridges close because of winter weather? It’s complicated.
Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said deputies responded at approximately 7 p.m. to the...
Deputies investigate armed robbery at West Ashley restaurant
The Summerville Police Department is investigating a crash that injured a pedestrian late...
Woman struck by 2 vehicles in late-night Summerville crash

Latest News

The Charleston Police tweeted this information at 4:12 p.m.
TRAFFIC ALERT: inside lanes and all northbound lanes of Ravenel Bridge closed because of falling ice
Three warming shelters will open Saturday for those in need ahead of cold temperatures Saturday...
Warming shelters open Saturday night
Winter weather across the Lowcountry led to slick roads and icy conditions Saturday morning.
Winter conditions, slick roadways and power outages across the Lowcountry Saturday morning
Hundreds of power outages have been reported in the Lowcountry as a winter storm moves out of...
Power outages reported across the Lowcountry