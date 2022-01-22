SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Ice fades away, cold sticks around!

The Live 5 Weather team declares First Alert Weather Days to give you notice of potential...
The Live 5 Weather team declares First Alert Weather Days to give you notice of potential weather issues that could disrupt your plans.(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The ice will melt away Saturday but the cold will stick around! Peeks of sun will emerge after a morning where many woke up to at least a glaze of ice. Road conditions will improve late Saturday morning as temperatures begin to climb above freezing. High temperatures will reach the low 40s this afternoon. The sky will continue to clear out tonight leading to the coldest night so far this year! Overnight lows will bottom out in the low to mid 20s inland with temps near 30° at the beaches. Make sure you protect your pipes, plants and pets! Expect a sunny Sunday with temperatures near 50 degrees. We’ll climb into the mid 50s by Monday with our next storm system heading our way on Tuesday. This time it looks like we’ll be too warm to support any wintry weather!

TODAY: Clouds to Sunshine. Cold. High 41.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 50.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 55.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers. High 55.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Because of the possibility of winter weather Friday and Saturday, several schools, government...
THE LIST: Weather-related closings and cancellations announced
Each blue block represents a report of freezing rain in that area. Live 5 Chief Meteorologist...
FIRST ALERT: Freezing rain to continue across Lowcountry overnight
The SCDOT ordered the temporary closure of the Ravenel Bridge in January 2014 because of...
Do bridges close because of winter weather? It’s complicated.
Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said deputies responded at approximately 7 p.m. to the...
Deputies investigate armed robbery at West Ashley restaurant
The Summerville Police Department says an incident Thursday night shut down a portion of...
Hwy. 78 reopens after late-night incident in Summerville

Latest News

Hundreds of power outages have been reported in the Lowcountry as a winter storm moves out of...
Power outages reported across the Lowcountry
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Dominion Energy prepared for winter weather
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Icy conditions around Charleston
Each blue block represents a report of freezing rain in that area. Live 5 Chief Meteorologist...
FIRST ALERT: Freezing rain to continue across Lowcountry overnight