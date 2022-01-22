Ice fades away, cold sticks around!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The ice will melt away Saturday but the cold will stick around! Peeks of sun will emerge after a morning where many woke up to at least a glaze of ice. Road conditions will improve late Saturday morning as temperatures begin to climb above freezing. High temperatures will reach the low 40s this afternoon. The sky will continue to clear out tonight leading to the coldest night so far this year! Overnight lows will bottom out in the low to mid 20s inland with temps near 30° at the beaches. Make sure you protect your pipes, plants and pets! Expect a sunny Sunday with temperatures near 50 degrees. We’ll climb into the mid 50s by Monday with our next storm system heading our way on Tuesday. This time it looks like we’ll be too warm to support any wintry weather!

TODAY: Clouds to Sunshine. Cold. High 41.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 50.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 55.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers. High 55.

