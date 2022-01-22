SC Lottery
Old Ryan’s in West Ashley could become apartment complex, retail center

By Kamri Sylve
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In 2016, people shared meals at the Ryan’s on St. Andrews Boulevard in West Ashley, but by 2024, people could possibly be shopping or living on that property.

Broken signs, graffiti on the doors and an old menu board is what people see at the old Ryan’s location in West Ashley, but it might not stay that way much longer.

“There really hasn’t been any discussion about reusing the existing structure. It’s all been about new uses that could go on the site,” said Christopher Morgan, the City of Charleston’s Planning Manager.

Developers of this site, Grambling Brothers, hoped for the city’s approval to rip the Ryan’s down and build more than 200 apartments and new retail stores.

Morgan said if approved, the new building would stretch from St. Andrews Boulevard to Akerman Park on Sycamore Avenue. Morgan said he thinks it would bring new development to the area.

“What they’re proposing on the site is in-line with recommendations of that plan, and it’s really something we’ve been working with them on for the past five or six years,” he said.

Developers’ stormwater runoff regulations are under approval by state environmental officials.

“Any new development there is going to do a better job of it than the current one does,” Morgan said.

Shops in the area said they think the new apartments could be good for business.

“We’re thrilled to hopefully have a young, engaged demographic living right next door, going to our neighbors Mex 1, then coming to us to get their dress,” Bridals by Jodi Manager Betsy Watts said.

If the building gets approved, developers would need to go through a 6-month permit process, including a traffic study that would decide if a traffic light would be added in that area.

If the city of Charleston approves, construction could begin by 2024.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

