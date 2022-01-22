SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Page County woman charged after comments made at school board meeting

Officials respond to weapons comment made at Page County School Board meeting
Officials respond to weapons comment made at Page County School Board meeting(Page County Public Schools | WHSV)
By Kyle Rogers
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Luray Police Department charged a woman who made a perceived threat at Thursday night’s Page County School Board meeting.

According to police, Amelia King, 42, was charged with a violation of the Code of Virginia 18.2-60 Oral Threat While on School Property.

The Page County School Board met Thursday night to vote in favor of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s executive order, making masks a choice for students.

During the public comment period, King said, “No mask mandates. My child, my children will not come to school on Monday with a mask on. Alright? That’s not happening. And I will bring every single gun loaded and ready.”

The school board cut her off for exceeding her three minutes and she responded with “I’ll see you all on Monday.”

King later sent an apology to the school board that was read aloud at the end of Thursday night’s meeting.

Local law enforcement stepped up its presence at schools within the county on Friday.

In a statement on Thursday before King was charged, Page County superintendent Dr. Antonia Fox said in part, “Not only comments such as these go against everything we wish to model for our students, they go against the very nature of how as a community should interact with each other. Violence and threats are never acceptable and appropriate.”

According to police, the magistrate released King on a personal recognizance bond.

* * * FROM THE DESK OF THE CHIEF OF POLICE * * * Luray Police Department has charged Amelia Ruffner King, a 42 year old...

Posted by Luray Police Department on Friday, January 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Because of the possibility of winter weather Friday and Saturday, several schools, government...
THE LIST: Weather-related closings and cancellations announced
Over the course of the day Friday, rain will changeover to freezing rain, leading to light...
FIRST ALERT: Freezing rain spreading across Lowcountry as temperatures drop
A Walgreens store located at 1115 Old Town Rd. in Charleston failed to comply with federal...
US Dept. of Labor: Charleston Walgreens employed 12-year-old worker
Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said deputies responded at approximately 7 p.m. to the...
Deputies investigate armed robbery at West Ashley restaurant
The Summerville Police Department says an incident Thursday night shut down a portion of...
Hwy. 78 reopens after late-night incident in Summerville

Latest News

The Summerville Police Department is investigating a crash that injured a pedestrian late...
Woman struck by 2 vehicles in late-night Summerville crash
FlightAware reported 64 flights were canceled Friday as a winter weather advisory remained in...
Dozens of flights canceled at Charleston’s airport
Louis Anderson, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for...
Louie Anderson, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 68
Meat Loaf, whose "Bat Out Of Hell" album is one of the all time bestsellers, has died, family...
Meat Loaf, ‘Bat out of Hell’ rock superstar, dies at 74
Tori Yorgey shares story of being hit by SUV while on the air
Tori Yorgey shares story of being hit by SUV while on the air