Power outages reported across the Lowcountry

Hundreds of power outages have been reported in the Lowcountry as a winter storm moves out of the area.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 6:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds of power outages have been reported in the Lowcountry as a winter storm moves out of the area.

Dominion Energy’s outage map shows more than 600 outages around the Lowcountry. Dominion’s outage map shows 185 of those outages in Colleton County, while the rest of the outages are reported in tri-county areas around Summerville, North Charleston and Awendaw.

Berkeley Electric is reporting 39 outages in their coverage area with a majority of those in Charleston County.

Santee Cooper’s outage map shows nearly 200 people without power in areas around Georgetown County.

Need to report an outage?

  • Berkeley Electric Cooperative - Customers can call their automated outage reporting system, 24 hours a day at 1-888-253-4232.
  • Dominion Energy - Customers can report downed or sparking lines by calling 888-333-4465.
  • Santee Cooper - Residential and commercial customers can report outages at stormcenter.santeecooper.com or by calling 888-769-7688.

