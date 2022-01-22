SC Lottery
Snow makes its way to the Midlands!

Lexington, SC: Carmelita Cureton
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MIDLANDS, S.C. (WIS) - Snow has made its way to the Midlands!

Our First Alert Weather Team has been tracking for sleet, freezing rain, and the possibility of snow in the Midlands throughout the week.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the Midlands until 7 a.m. Saturday. Our First Alert Weather Teams asks viewers to prepare for potential problems of black ice tomorrow morning.

In effect for Lexington, Richland, Sumter, and Fairfield Counties until 7 a.m. tomorrow.
Is it snowing where you are? Share your pictures with us, here.

Sent in by Crystal
Sent in by Meredith Jernigan
Sent in by Dale, USC
Sent in by Michella Broach
