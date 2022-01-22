Snow makes its way to the Midlands!
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MIDLANDS, S.C. (WIS) - Snow has made its way to the Midlands!
Our First Alert Weather Team has been tracking for sleet, freezing rain, and the possibility of snow in the Midlands throughout the week.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the Midlands until 7 a.m. Saturday. Our First Alert Weather Teams asks viewers to prepare for potential problems of black ice tomorrow morning.
Is it snowing where you are? Share your pictures with us, here.
