Snow makes its way to the Midlands!

MIDLANDS, S.C. (WIS) - Snow has made its way to the Midlands!

Our First Alert Weather Team has been tracking for sleet, freezing rain, and the possibility of snow in the Midlands throughout the week.

Sleet/freezing rain just switched to snow in Downtown Columbia @wis10 pic.twitter.com/fzX7FISM4K — Kevin Arnone (@Kevin_Arnone) January 22, 2022

Here are some more pictures of the snow around the Midlands. These were taken in Blythewood, Irmo, Elgin, Winnsboro, and Lexington! Keep sending your pictures in, and tell us where you are! https://t.co/6zsNVEqp0k pic.twitter.com/4Cfxy9hEQS — WIS News 10 (@wis10) January 22, 2022

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the Midlands until 7 a.m. Saturday. Our First Alert Weather Teams asks viewers to prepare for potential problems of black ice tomorrow morning.

In effect for Lexington, Richland, Sumter, and Fairfield Counties until 7 a.m. tomorrow. (WIS)

Is it snowing where you are? Share your pictures with us, here.

Sent in by Crystal (Sent to WIS by Crystal)

Sent in by Meredith Jernigan (Meredith Jernigan)

Sent in by Dale, USC (Dale, USC)

Sent in by Michella Broach (Michella Broach)

